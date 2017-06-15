Govt not creating hurdles in JIT investigation: Dar

Opposition stages walkout from NA

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The opposition in the National Assembly on Thursday expressed concerns over reports that state institutions are not cooperating with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the offshore dealings of the Prime Minister’s family and that relevant ‘record and documents are being changed or tempered with. ‘

Both Leader of the Opposition Khurshid Shah and Shah Mehmood Qureshi of PTI took strong exception of the reports. As Shah Mehmoud Qureshi took the floor to speak on the issue, members from the treasury benches resorted to sloganeering against Imran Khan. Responding to the concerns of the opposition, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar emphatically denied reports that the record or documents are being changed or tempered with. He said the state institutions are not creating any hurdle in the investigation of JIT.

The institutions are providing all the required material to the JIT, he said adding the government respects the process of investigation but doubts and suspicions on it also part of the record. We fully respect the law and the constitution. He said the Prime Minister who will appear before the JIT tomorrow has also asked the party workers to stay away from the JIT Secretariat.

Ishaq Dar urged the political parties to sit together and formulate a national economic agenda for the country. He said the Speaker National Assembly may lead these efforts after the Holy month of Ramazan.

He said it will be a great service to the nation if we agree on the agenda with an open heart. He said he is firm believer that the future of Pakistan is bright. He said international financial institutions are also admiring the economic performance of the country.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan has achieved economic stability due to the prudent economic policies of the present government.

About the Supplementary Grants, the Finance Minister clarified that these are not unconstitutional. He said we are also grateful to the Supreme Court for recognizing the government’s stance on the supplementary grants. Nevertheless, he said the government is trying to bring them to the minimum level.

The House on Wednesday approved all the 124 Supplementary Demands for Grants and Appropriations amounting to over 121 billion rupees for the outgoing financial year. These related to different ministries and departments.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar moved the supplementary demands for grants.

The House also held discussion on the Charged Expenditure amounting to over 68 billion rupees for the outgoing financial year. These related to the Senate, repayment of domestic debt, servicing of foreign debt, Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court, Wafaqi Mohtasib and Federal Tax Ombudsman