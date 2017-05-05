Govt not concerned about opposition’s political gatherings: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday said the government is not worried about opposition parties gatherings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N government has promised to end power loadshedding by the end of 2018.

He said the government realizes the intensity of weather but we assure this would be last hot season with the loadshedding as government is trying its best to settle down the issue.

He said people who are involved in power theft will be dealt strictly and their power connections will be disconnected.

He asked his political opponents to hold those people accountable who are involved in power theft in their respective areas instead of criticizing the government all the time.

Provincial governments should consider their own performances in their respective provinces before criticizing the federal government.

Originally Published by APP