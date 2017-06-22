Govt needs to reduce cost of doing business: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umer on Wednesday said that the government needs to reduce cost of doing business particularly reducing taxes on energy inputs and backlog of refunds.

In a message on a social networking website, the PTI leader expressed grave concern over the phenomenal increase in the trade deficit and urged the federal government to change the impaired economic policies.

He lashed out at the government stating that textile exports have fallen, factories shut down and millions of workers have been pushed to abyss of unemployment.

He further pressed on the government to incentivize country’s own export industry including textile instead of pleasing international lenders and take expensive loans.

He added that, “The government is passionate to get more loans. It is unfortunate that the textile owners and workers have been brought to a point where they have to march against government policies.”

Originally Published by NNI