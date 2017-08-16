Govt must address water security issues: FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday said vulnerability of the people to frequent water shortages should be properly addressed. We are a nation which is dependent upon agriculture for our survival while the Indus River is our lifeline which merits the urgent attention of the authorities, it said. Water should be conserved and undue exploitation of water resources at the expense of the people and economy of the country should be stopped, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries. He said that Indus Water Treaty is tilted in favour of India, therefore, she is unwilling for any amendment in it so Pakistan must address its own internal water security issues and create sufficient storage. Atif Ikram Sheikh said that lack of sufficient water has pushed agriculture and industry to ruthlessly pump out underground water through tube wells hitting the underground water levels in the country affecting agricultural output.