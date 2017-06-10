Govt much serious to tackle environ challenges: Zahid

Islamabad

Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid on Friday said that government was very much serious to tackle challenges related to climate change and to ensure cleaner air, blue sky and healthy environment for future generation. Responding to Calling Attention Notice regarding report of World Health Organization about air pollution in Pakistan, the minister said that several initiatives had been taken by the incumbent government during the past one year to counter issues related to climate change.

He said that Pakistan was amongst handful countries of the world which had passed legislation “the Pakistan Climate Change Act” to overcome climate and environment related issues. He said that Pakistan Climate Change council had been formed while 2030 agenda was declared a national agenda which asked for cleaner environment.

Zahid Hamid said that Council of Common Interest (CCI) had passed the National Forest Policy and Green Pakistan Program had been started by this government.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held between Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid and World Bank delegation and discussed cooperation on Green Pakistan Programme. The minister informed the delegation that, “We are also declaring Marine Protected areas in Pakistan. Mr.Jiang Ru from World Bank discussed the financing option and institutional arrangements for Green Pakistan Programme with the minister.

He informed the minister that mission was willing to finance for initiatives related to livelihood improvements under Green Pakistan Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa provinces initially. He also pointed out that World Bank could provide support for capacity building at national level through Ministry of Climate Change from a minimum loan up to 100 million US dollars.

Besides that the bank would also explore possibility of seeking grant from green Climate fund and Green Environment Facility.

He also told the minister that their focus would be on Forest Resilient infrastructure, landscape management and forestry and economic management. It was also suggested by the Jiang that Ministry of climate Change should provide some sort of incentives to provinces to increase their forest cover. He also told the minister that World Bank was also working on a project on watershed Management in Balochistan.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Green Pakistan Programme, Rizwan Mehboob also briefed the minister that when Prime Minister approved Green Pakistan Programme, also said to discover additional funding for this project from international donor agencies.—APP