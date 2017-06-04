Govt moves to file criminal case against Nehal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf has initiated action to file a criminal case against former Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, who found himself in hot waters for threatening those investigating the prime minister and his family.

According to sources, the Attorney General has written a letter to the Sindh government for the purpose. Nihal Hashmi would be booked under the sections 168, 228, and 505 act.

A person sentenced under Act 505 can be handed a seven-year sentence, while a person can be handed a two-year sentence under section 228.

Under section 168, a person can be handed a six-month sentence.All three sections are related to issuing threats to government officials, including threats given to investigation officials during a court proceeding.

Nehal Hashmi, in a speech to workers in Karachi at a Youm-e-Takbeer event, had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’.

Soon after the video emerged, he was stripped of his party membership and was made to resign from his Senate seat too.

Taking notice of the issue, the Supreme Court served a contempt notice on June 1 over his controversial remarks.