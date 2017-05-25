Govt making investment in the youth

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making investment in the youth for the bright future and the distribution of laptops is the part of this strategy. He said the PML-N government in Punjab in 1998 had eliminated “booti mafia” and freed the education system from the influence of the aristocracy and from 2008 revolutionary measures are being taken to improve the education system due to which students even from poor families are getting education in top institutions in Pakistan and abroad.

He expressed these views while addressing the laptop distribution ceremony held at the Government Viqar-un-Nisa College. In the fourth phase of the laptop distribution 2730 laptops will be distributed among talented students of Rawalpindi district. MNA Malik Abrar, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Ch Sarfarz Afzal, MPA Sobia Satti, acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal, additional secretary HEC Ajmal Bhatti, students and teachers were present in large number.