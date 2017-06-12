Govt making efforts for welfare of orphans

Bajaur Agency

Assistant Political Agent of Bajaur Agency, Muhammad Ali Khan has said the federal government is making all out efforts for the welfare of orphan and poor children of the tribal areas to make them useful citizen of the society.

This he said while speaking at the distribution ceremony of educational package among orphaned students by Al-Khidmat Foundation, a nongovernmental welfare organization on Sunday here in Khar. He said the federal government was committed for the welfare of orphaned and poor children of the tribal areas and all possible means are being used for the purpose.

He said that a number of welfare schemes for orphaned children are under way to boost the standard of living of thousands of orphaned children across the tribal areas. He called upon the non-governmental organizations to come forward and work for the welfare of orphaned and poor children of the agency as these are the most deserving part of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Fata president Awal Gul Afridi briefed the participants about his organization activities. He told that awarding of education package to the orphaned and poor students was a part of his organization activities to boost the standard of lives of orphaned children.

He said that books, stationary and begs were included in the education package, distributed among score of orphaned and poor students of different areas of the agency.—APP