Govt making efforts to ensure immunization coverage: Saira

The government was making all out efforts for increasing equitable coverage and protecting children against 10 life-threatening diseases by providing free vaccination in the routine immunization schedule. In a statement to mark the World Immunization Week, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Friday said that the immunization is a right of every child. She said that the government was fully committed to vaccinate all children and not leaving a single child unvaccinated.

“Together we can make a difference to protect each and every child and ensure health Pakistan.”—APP

