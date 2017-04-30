Govt launches development projects in KP, Sindh: Saad

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government had taken initiatives and launched development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh provinces. The PML-N would contest elections in 2018 on the basis of performance, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the leadership of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party had reservations on PML-N government for initiating development projects in KP and Sindh areas. To a question, he said PTI leaders were habitual of telling lie on different matters including rigging in elections and now regarding the alleged offer of bribe of Rs. 10 billion to keep mum on panama issue.

Earlier, he said that the PR was entering new era of progress and fortune. ‘Change comes not with hollow slogans, empty talks and tall claims, one has to work day and night to bring real betterment and prosperity,’ he added. He expressed these views while speaking to the officials in Public Sector Development Projects Meeting held at Railways Headquarters here.

He said in a short span of 3 years, the dedicated team of PR had doubled its income from Rs 18 billion to Rs 36 billion. ‘We have faced very tough times to achieve this milestone and we are striving our best to bring threefold increase in revenue.—APP