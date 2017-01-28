Govt is implementing zero tolerance policy against corruption

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan has said it is challenge of N-League government that there is no corruption at government level and the affairs of the province are being run honestly and transparently. He said that Shahbaz Sharif’s government is implementing zero tolerance policy with regard to corruption. No criminal, how strong is he, cannot escape law, he added. Arrest of Additional District Collector (ADC) Amir Aqeeq along with his seven companions is its proof, he added.

Talking to reporters, Rana Sanaullah said that Anti-Corruption Department, headed by Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, will continue action against corrupt elements including officials or officers involved in corruption at lower level. He said that Shahbaz Sharif loves only those officers who serve the people honestly. He said that DMG officer Amir Aqeeq, who was appointed ADC Kasur on May 8, 2012, got allotted 1205 kanal one marla state land fraudulently in the name of his relatives at Ladhayke district Kasur. He said that the persons involved in fraud also include Salman Munawar Manj, brother-in-law of Amir Aqeeb, besides Naib Tehsildar Shahbaz Ali Shah, Gardavar Arif Ali Qadri, Patwari Munshi Abdul Jalil, Patwari Pervaiz Ahmed, Abdul Riaz Khan and Muhammad Aslam Khan. Amir Aqeeq remained ADC up to August 12, 2013 and completed record to acquire the aforementioned land during this period. All the process of transfer of land was completed speedily during the appointment of Amir Aqeeq, he added.