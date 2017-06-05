Govt to install hand-pumps worth Rs 300m in Punjab

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 300 million for installation of hand-pumps in various parts of the province during the next fiscal year.

The step has been taken to provide drinking water facility for the people living in far-flung areas, Punjab Minister for Local Government Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt said this here on Sunday.

He said that provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and other civic amenities to people is top priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government.

He said that social sector had got 32% share of the annual development programme in the budget 2017-18.

He said that Rs 5 billion had been allocated for regional development programme for less-developed districts.—NNI

