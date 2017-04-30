Govt initiates work to improve power distribution system

Faisalabad

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has said that government is making all out efforts to complete the ongoing power projects to meet the growing need of electricity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 132 KV Grid Station in Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that the government has also initiated work to improve transmission and distribution system in the country. Abid Sher Ali said that there will be no load shedding during Sehar and Iftaz timings in the month of Ramzan.—NNI