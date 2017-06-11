Govt has initiated process of restructuring blood transfusion system

Seminar on volunteer blood donation

Staff reporter

Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) on Saturday arranged a seminar to encourage the culture of volunteer blood donation in the country. Addressing a seminar here, National Coordinator Safe Blood Transfusion Programme (SBTP), Dr Hassan Abbas Zaheer said that the government through support from the Government of Germany has initiated the process of restructuring the blood transfusion system by following a centralized model.

He said that the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme was established to create a high visibility environment to promote a modern national blood transfusion system as part of its health services.

Dr Hassan Zaheer said that the SBT Programme has continued to scale up visibility through a series of strategy and training workshops on all aspects of blood safety.

He said that since its establishment in 2010, the SBTP has been able to deliver a series of outputs which have significantly contributed to improvement in blood safety standards and establish strong bonds among the national stakeholders.

He said that the SBTP was also implementing a capacity building plan aimed at creating a suitably qualified workforce, well equipped to adequately operate both in the new system and in the current reality.

He said that the SBTP under the supervision of Ministry of National Health Services adopted a systematic and participatory approach to revise the National Blood Policy and Strategic Framework to ensure a sustainable planning base for the future. He said that the priorities regarding blood transfusion services that are addressed in this framework included equity, the development of leadership, planning and management capacity, quality of care and monitoring and evaluation.

He said that the first phase (2010-15) of the project has been successful completed while work has been started on second phase II with expansion of the scope and coverage of the Phase I. Executive Director FGPC Dr Shahid Haneef said that there was a need to create awareness in public for volunteer blood donation. He added media has an important role to play in this regard.

He said that due to sincere efforts of Safe Blood Transfusion Programmes at the national and provincial levels, there will be adequate and nationwide access to safe,efficacious and affordable blood supply. Incharge FGPC Blood Bank Dr Sharif Astori said that free standard services was being provided to the patients at blood bank of Poly Clinic. He added the blood bank has been strictly following the international standards to ensure safe blood transfusion.