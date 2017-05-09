Govt initiated milestone steps for farmers’ uplift

Lahore

Agriculture Minister Punjab Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Bhabha Monday said the PML-N government has taken historic steps for ushering in socio-economic and green revolution in the country.

“A base of green revolution has been laid with the implementation of effective strategy for the uplift of agriculture sector,” he added. Speaking to this scribe at his Punjab Assembly chamber, the minister said Pakistan was moving ahead speedily while the welfare of farmers and development of agriculture was being accorded top priority.

He said the government was pursuing a programme under which generous interest-free loans were being given to small farmers for the first time ever in the country.

The minister said that interest-free loans were being offered to farmers, possessing 12.5 acre land, at the rate of Rs. 25,000 per acre in Rabi and Rs. 40,000 per acre in Kharif under the said programme.

“Fair distribution of interest-free loans is being ensured through the use of modern technology ,” Bhabha said. He said those obtaining loans would be given smart phones and given guidance regarding weather, agriculture facilities, crops, seeds, fertilizers etc. In the first phase, he said 600,000 farmers would benefit from this programme.—APP