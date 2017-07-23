Govt initiated mega projects

Member of National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has initiated many mega projects in different sectors including energy, education and economy to bring development and prosperity.

Speaking in Radio Pakistan programme, she said several power plants had completed in the country to meet the energy growing demand. Power loadshedding had now reduced in the country, she added.

Tahira Aurangzeb said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in the country. To a question, she said the PML-N government will succeed in coming elections due to its performance.—APP

