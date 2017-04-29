Govt should increase ED on cigarettes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Government should increase the excise duty on cigarettes by 75 per cent in the upcoming budget It was suggested by a technical working group on tobacco , which is the part of an effort to raise the public health.

The group, which has members from the World Bank, World Health Organisation, the Tobacco Cell at the health ministry, Bloomberg partners and the Federal Bureau of Revenue, has recommended that the finance ministry raises the excise duty on cigarette packs which fall under the lower slab from the current level of Rs33 to Rs44.

Duties on cigarette packs are divided into two slabs or categories which are determined by the price of the cigarettes. Packs which cost Rs88 or less fall under the ‘lower slab’, while those which cost more than Rs88 fall under the ‘higher slab’.

Officials say that 80 per cent of all cigarette brands fall under the lower slab. By increasing the tax on these brands would render them out of reach for lower income groups, especially youngster’s under-aged smokers.

The group had made similar recommendations last year as well when the duty was enhanced from Rs28.40 to Rs32.98. The duty on higher slabs currently stands at Rs74.10 which will be increased according to the inflation rate.

It has also been discovered that Multinational tobacco companies has proposed to FBR for introduction of a third slab, which is expected to give tax relief to cigarette pack in middle bracket.

The proposal has been submitted as a suggestion to curb cigarette smuggling in Pakistan. Talks are being held in FBR for consideration of this proposal, however, if acceptedthis slab will go completely against the recommendationsof the working group.

This new slab is expected to only increase the sales volume of Multinational tobacco, while at the same time it will increase cigarette consumption many folds among the Pakistani youth. It is imperative that such proposal be rejected immediately. Apart from increasing the excise duty, the group has also recommended removing all exemptions on tobacco for certain branches of the government. Pakistan had signed a Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2004. Under article 6 of the FCTC, Pakistan has to implement a tax and introduce price policies on tobacco products as part of measures to reduce tobacco consumption.

Tobacco taxes translate into price increases and are considered among the single-most effective options for reducing tobacco use and increase revenues. Higher tobacco taxes save money by reducing tobacco-related health care costs including Medicaid expenses.

According to a study on tobacco taxation in Pakistan which was jointly conducted by FBR, World Bank, University of Toronto, Johns Hopkins University, University of Illinois at Chicago and Beaconhouse National University, a uniform specific excise tax of Rs44 per pack of 20 cigarettes could reduce the number of smokers in the country by 13.2 per cent, increase tax revenues by Rs39.5 billion, leading to a reduction of 0.65 million premature deaths which are caused by smoking every year.