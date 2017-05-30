Govt imposes ban on swimming in canals in Larkana

Karachi

The Government of Sindh has imposed complete ban under section 144 of Cr.PC on movement of buffaloes/ cattle to and from swimming of children in Rice Canal, Dadu Wah and other canals passing through the Larkano city in District Larkano for a period of (60) days with immediate effect.

The SHOs of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators, said a statement on Monday. Meanwhile, government of Sindh has imposed complete ban on plying of heavy traffic on Dr. Ziauddin Hospital road, Shahra-e-Ghalib, Shahr-e-Bedal and Shahr-e-Firdosi road KDA Scheme Kahkashan Clifton in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Sub Division, District South Karachi for a period of 60 days with immediate effect.

The ban is imposed by the provincial government in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr. PC, said a statement on Monday.—APP