Govt hostile to minorities

Rebel Langate legislator and Awami Ittihad Party chief Engineer Rasheed on Friday criticized the government for showing hostile approach towards the minorities and downtrodden sections of the society.

Rasheed, while demanding the justice for Jasjeet Singh, who was shot dead in police shootout last year on June 4, when he was participating in a march to commemorate the desecration of Darbar Sahab in Amritsar said that their family is waiting for justice.

Interacting with the family members of the slain youth Rasheed expressed his anguish over government for shielding the culprits involved in the heinous crime and demanded the justice.—KR