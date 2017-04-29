Govt hints at amending provincial laws through climate change councils

Environment impact assessments

Zubair Qureshi

The federal government will amend provincial laws through councils to integrate climate change in environmental impact assessments. This was decided during a meeting at Ministry of Climate Change chaired by the Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid in a meeting here on Friday.

He was briefed about the progress on preparation of Climate Change Financing Framework.

Climate Change Financing Framework should include most updated figures to determine the expenditures, said by the Federal Minister. He further said that study about all provinces must be included in Climate Change Financing Framework. The Minister was briefed that Pakistan needed Climate Change Finance Framework for efficient and effective use of existing public investments in Climate Change.

The main pillars of Climate Change Financing Framework include Budgetary and planning system, monitoring and accountability and oversight. It was also briefed that framework had been developed and shared by with the steering committee members and other stakeholders. The several rounds of consultations have been conducted. An annexure was added in climate change budget in brief 2016-2017.The-budget call circular 2016-17 was also updated to add climate change dimension.

The implementation committee on national Climate Change Policy has approved incorporation of climate change in PC-1 on March 17, 2017 and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has agreed in principal on incorporation.