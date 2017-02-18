Govt helpless against terrorists: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the government is helpless against the terrorists and the masses will have to take necessary measures for their own security. Taking to newsmen at Mansoora on Friday, he further said that every Pakistani would have to make his contribution in extinguishing the fire of terrorism. Sirajul Haq termed the terrorist attack at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine as an attack on Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah. He said the Aulia were the symbol of love and brotherhood and had revolutionized the lives of thousands of people. However, he said, the enemy was deaf, dumb and blind and was killing innocent men, women and children and targeting mosques, shrines as well as public places.

He said the terrorists had carried out blasts in all the provinces within two days to prove that the government had no hand in halting terrorist activities and they had abstained from these on their own.

He said if the government felt that the revival of the military courts could be helpful in controlling militancy, it should take the political parties in confidence but there should be no “One Wheeling”. Addressing the Friday congregation at Mansoora, he said that the NAP was not aimed at targeting the mosques or madrissahs, and added that the government had actually provided relief to terrorists by diverting the NAP towards religious forces and narrowing its objective.

He stressed that the security agencies should ensure the security of the common man like that of the VIPs. As long as the government and its agencies did not give due importance to the life and property of the citizens, the masses would continue to become targets of terrorism,, he said.

The JI chief said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was repeatedly threatening to destroy this country but the Pakistan government was treating RAW agent Kal Bhoshan as state guest. He said that no state institution could deviate from the state policy on India. He said that as long Kashmir was not liberated, normal ties could not be established with India and there could not be trade or friendship with that country. Sirajul Haq said the government was avoiding to give details of India’s terrorism in the Senate and the National Assembly which implied that the rulers wanted to keep the nation in the dark on New Delhi’s designs.

Continuing, the JI chief said if the government dared to amend the Blasphemy law relating to the respect of the Holy Prophet ( pbuh) to please its western masters, the 200 million lover of the Holy Prophet would rise in revolt and the rulers won’t find any place for refuge.

He said the people of Pakistan considered Ghazi Ilmud Din Shaheed, A’mir Cheema Shaheed and Mumtaz Qadri Shaheed as their heroes and added that 1st of March would be observed as Ghazi Mumtaz Qadri Shaheed Day all over the country.

The JI chief also inaugurated JI’s “Khushhal Pakistan” Fund to collect public donations for the party’s JI’s drive against corruption. Speaking on the occasion, JI deputy chief and in-Charge of the Khushhal Pakistan Fund, urged the general public to make generous donations to the fund and financially support the JI’s leadership known for its integrity and honesty.—INP