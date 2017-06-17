Govt to help improve life-style of masses: minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu on Friday said the Punjab Budget 2017-18 would help improve living standard of the masses and mitigate their problems by boosting economic activities in the province. Talking to media persons at his chamber in the Punjab Assembly, he said the Punjab government had presented a balanced budget by allocating ample funds for development projects as well as for education, health and agriculture sectors. He said an allocation of Rs 635 billion for development programmes would accelerate pace of progress and prosperity. He said an allocation of Rs 68.65 billion for school education clearly indicated that the government was committed and sincere to provide the best educational facilities to people at their door-steps. He said the government had allocated Rs 263.22 billion for the health sector which would help in provision of quality health facilities to people especially living in far flung areas. Similarly, Rs 140.50 billion allocated for agriculture would play a vital role in boosting agriculture production in the province, he added. The minister said the government had focused on development projects and its well-conceived policies would surely overcome unemployment and poverty in the province. He said the government had also focused the development of south Punjab and allocated Rs 213 billion which would help in provision of basic amenities to people.