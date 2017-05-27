Govt gives special attention to agri sector: Dr Musadik

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was giving special attention to the agriculture sector to achieve the target.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that agriculture sector would show positive results because of the steps taken by the government in the next fiscal year budget.

Inflation, he said, had reduced due to the policies of the government.

To a question regarding the Sindh situation, he said that incidents of target killing had reduced.