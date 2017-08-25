Govt gives befitting reply to Trump’s allegations

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik has said the government had given befitting reply to allegations levelled by the United States President Donald Trump against Pakistan. The foreign ministry had issued a press release in all vernacular languages of Pakistan to give strong reaction on Trump’s utterance, he said talking to a private news channel. He said the meeting of National Security Council (NSC) would be held on Thursday to evolve a strategy on Donald Trump’s statement.

Dr Musadik Malik said Pakistan had rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism and no country could ignore such contribution and sacrifices. He said Pakistan had been successfully fighting war against terrorism and also played a pivotal role in elimination of terrorism from the region. Through a press release, he said, the foreign ministry had highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism, Kashmir issue and India involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said no elected prime minister of Pakistan had completed their constitutional tenure in history of country. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the prime minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah has said Pakistan’s armed forces and civilians had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in on-going war against terrorism in the country. Pakistan lost more people in war against terror than of wars fought with India, he said talking to PTV.

He said Pakistan had also suffered huge loss of infrastructure and its economy in this war. United States had not achieved desired results during 16 years of war in Afghanistan, he said adding that Pakistan has given response on statement of US President Donald Trump. He said only politically negotiated solution could lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.—APP