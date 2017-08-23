Govt fulfils pledge thru Access to Information Bill: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking in the senate while presenting the Right for Access to Information Bill, 2017 which was unanimously passed by the house today said that the PML (N) government had fulfilled yet another pledge by bringing the concerned legislation.

The minister said that an Ordinance known as Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002 was already in vogue but this bill was a consensus document which entirely covered Article 19-A of the Constitution which said “Every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law”. The minister observed that according to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the bill was intended to promote a two way flow of information i.e. from the government to people and vice versa for strengthening and safeguarding the public’s “Right to know”, especially in the back drop of Article 19-A of the Constitution which explicitly recognized this right as a fundamental right.

She said that the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had constituted a ministerial committee following which a Select Committee was constituted for further consideration of the bill. Marriyum observed that Provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had also introduced the right to information bills in 2013. She said that this bill at the federal level would ensure access to information to every citizen, promote good governance and oversight of the institutions as well as transparency in matters relating to governance. The MOS highlighted various aspects of bill and also appreciated the efforts of members of Select Committee and Standing Committee on Information who gave their valuable inputs and feedback on this bill.