Govt to formulate rules to register Afghan refugees

Ministry of Water & Power asked to take notice of loadshedding

Islamabad

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Government Assurances on Wednesday was informed that the government was formulating rules for registration of illegal and unregistered Afghan refugees in the country.

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) had finalized legislation in that regard, which was now with the Ministry of Law and Justice for final approval, the Additional Secretary SAFRON said while briefing the committee.

He said over 600,000 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland in 2016, while over 2,000 were going back to Afghanistan daily from the April 1. He said the Ministry of SAFRON was aware about the presence of unregistered Afghan refugees in Karachi and in that regard the legislation had been finalized and sent to the Ministry of Law for the final approval to register the illegal Afghan refugees. The secretary said after the legislation the government would give six months to the Afghan refugees for registration.

Memeber of the National Assembly Shagufta Jamani asked the Ministry of Water and Power to take notice of unscheduled loadshedding in her constituency and other areas of the Sindh province. She alleged that around 18 to 20 hours loadshedding was being carried out causing problems to the public. She also urged the government to take action against power pilferers.

HESCO chief Assadullah Khan informed the committee that the government was taking more steps to reduce power laodshedding but due to lack of recoveries and Kunda system the ratio of loadshedding had been increased.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Afzal Khokhar and attended by MNAs Abdul Majeed Khan Khanankhail, Shazadi Umerzadi Tiwana, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir Azhar, Malik Ibrar Ahmed, Moulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Shaikh Salahuddin and officials of ministries of SAFRON and Water & Power.— APP