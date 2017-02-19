Govt for quality education

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti has said that students are our assists and future of the country and government is taking various steps to promote quality education in the country while a few terrorists could not succeed to impose their agenda against the will of the nation at all and government would foil all evil designs of anti-Pakistan elements with the support of the nation.

He expressed theses views while addressing Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of government degree college Pindi Bhattian. Principal college, Asad Saleem Sheikh, Assistant Director Colleges Hafizabad Atif Tarar also addressed the function.

Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti said that federal government was providing soft loans to the youth for enabling them to earn their own livelihood in respectable manners as well as to play their pivotal role in progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that government was also imparting vocational training youth in different trades for not only provision of trained manpower to industrial units but also for ensuring provision of employment opportunities to skilled youth in Pakistan and abroad.

He said that the Punjab government was spending billion of rupees for establishing new colleges and schools, upgrading of colleges and schools, provision of missing facilities in the colleges and schools throughout the province including district Hafizabad.