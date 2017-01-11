Govt for promoting sports culture in schools: Mashhood

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Tuesday said the government was striving to promote sports culture throughout the province.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding inclusion of physical education courses in the curriculum of the government schools in collaboration with the British Council.

He said sports play an important role in formation of a healthy society.

In this connection, the Punjab government was taking effective steps for promotion of sports in the province, he added.

He said athletes were considered the ambassadors of peace world over.

He said sports activities played role in elimination of extremism and building a soft image of the country.

He said inclusion of physical education in syllabus was aimed at promoting extracurricular activities to make children physically strong as well.

He said inter-school competitions would also be held in government schools.

In the meeting, recruitment of new Physical Education Teachers also came under discussion.

Special Secretary School Education Dr Imran Sikandar Bloch, Additional Secretary Rana Hassan Akhtar, EDO Education Lahore Tariq Rafique, Director Schools Program British Council Nasir Nazir, representatives of PCTB and other officials concerned were also present in the meeting.