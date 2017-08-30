Govt focusing on transparency

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the government was focusing on transparency in its affairs, planning, human capital and environmental protection. Addressing a press conference here, he said transparency in governance was a prerequisite to eliminate the menace of corruption from the society. He said the main objective of his interaction with media persons was to inform the public about the day to day activities and engagements of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Since taking over the office, he said, the prime minister had chaired several meetings, including Federal Cabinet, the Council of Common Interests and the Standing Committee on Eradication of Polio, taking decisions on important national issues. He said Prime Minister Abbasi also chaired the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), besides inaugurating a liquefied natural gas terminal at Karachi Port. He said the prime minister attached high priority to human resource development and public welfare, and directed the departments and ministries concerned to every possible step in that regard. He said the Bureau of Statistics was an independent organization, which in collaboration with the Pakistan Army conducted the population census operation in a transparent manner.—APP

Related