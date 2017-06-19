Govt focusing on improving health facilities

Staff Reporter

A visible improvement has been made in the working of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals during the last one year.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan said this while addressing a monthly conference of medical superintendents of all the district and tehsil headquarter hospitals at a local hotel on Sunday. He said a lot of improvement still needed for which medical superintendents and the staff had to execute their duties with professional dedication and hardworking.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was providing funds for health sector development open heartedly, he added.

It was decided in the meeting that more incentives to be given to the anesthetists to overcome the shortage of anesthesia doctors in DHQ/THQ hospitals.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the upgradation of emergency departments of the hospitals, operationalization of hepatitis filter clinics and capacity building and training of human resource.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that the budget of primary & secondary health in December 2015 was Rs 52 billion which had increased now up to Rs 112 billion.

He said that additional amount of Rs 4.5 billion had been allocated for purchase of medicines and high quality medicines from multinational as well as national repute companies.

He directed the best healthcare facilities and free provision of medicines to patients should be ensured.

Special Secretary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor, Provincial Director IRMNCH Program Dr Mukhtar Husssain Syed, Additional Secretaries of the department, PMU team, Deputy Secretary Dr Yaddullah and other concerned officers attended the meeting.