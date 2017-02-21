Govt focuses on improving macroeconomic indicators

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, emphasized that the government focused on further improving the key macroeconomic indicators, including the investment-to-GDP and tax-to-GDP ratios While chairing a meeting to review macroeconomic indicators, he said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government is determined to attain higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Finance Secretary gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on the current status of various macroeconomic indicators. Dar directed for steps to be taken for keeping fiscal deficit within the limit of 4% for the next fiscal year and thereafter maintaining it at a maximum of 3.5% as prescribed in the amended Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act.

He reviewed the status of various reforms and initiatives under implementation by the Finance Division, and directed the officials concerned to undertake all necessary measures to expedite their implementation for successful completion within the given timelines. The Minister reiterated the Government’s resolve to continue on the path of economic reforms program that was articulated at the beginning of FY 2013-14, and which has been successfully pursued in the last three-years. He observed that strong economic reforms already implemented by the government will increase economic opportunities and lead to higher economic growth.