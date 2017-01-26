Govt firmly believes in serving masses: Hamza

City Reporter

PML-N Central Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA on Thursday said resolving peoples’ genuine issues was top most priority of the government.

“PML-N workers and elected representatives are serving masses day and night,” he added.

He stated this while addressing a notification award ceremony among office bearers of party’s Professional Wing here at Model Town.

PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik MNA and a large number of PML-N workers and elected representatives were present on the occasion.

Hamza said the party leadership was fully passionate to serve the people of the province.

He said mega projects were being accomplished with a pace.

He said steps were being taken to erode poverty and unemployment while job opportunities were being created and skilled youth was being given soft term loans to start their own businesses.

The PML-N stalwart urged party workers and office bearers to utilize their best energies and resolve peoples’ problems at their doors step.

Later, Hamza Shehbaz distributed notifications to office bearers of PML-N Professional Wing.

PML-N Professional Wing President Shahzeb Akram, Vice President Illyas Majeed Sheikh and General Secretary Saeeda Taimur were among notification recipients.