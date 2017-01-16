Govt firm to eradicate unemployment

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that this govt is committed to eradicate unemployment and poverty by producing skilled manpower and to achieve this goal short and long-term technical courses have been launched in technical institutes.

He said this before distributing certificates among 120 security guards at Govt Technical College Attock. On the occasion Chaiman Tehsil Council Sheikh Nasir Mehmood and Vice Chairman Malik Tahir Awan were also present. Federal Ministersaid that different technical courses at federal and provincial level for the youth that too free of cost and with stipend is a praise worthy step by this govt.