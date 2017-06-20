Govt firm on providing health care to masses: Saira

New hospitals to be established at Havelian, Haripur: Murtaza

Abbottabad

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar Monday said that PML-N government was committed to provide best possible healthcare facilities to masses. She said this while addressing the launching ceremony of National Health Programme (NHP) for district Abbottabad.

She said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was personally involved in this initiative and desired this scheme cover the whole country where underprivileged people would be able to receive treatment facilities at private and public hospitals free of charge. Saira said those who earn daily wages of less than two hundred rupees qualify for the NHP adding the treatment would be provided without discrimination. The minister announced to issue 30521 health cards in district Abbottabad and a toll-free number have also been set up for registering complaints.

She said fifteen thousand women have been given treatment under the Prime Minister’s Health Programme. She said the program specially focuses on healthcare and treatment of women.

She said if masses want to change the destiny of country then they have to support Nawaz Sharif as he is the only leader of Pakistan who eradicated the menace of terrorism, brought back peace and prosperity to the country. General Elections of 2018 would be a referendum rather than elections as PML-N has performed and delivered to the masses she said adding roads and energy sector projects all over the Pakistan have been initiated by PML-N.

She said that provision of healthcare facilities to the masses is the prime responsibility of the government, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced 1700 beds hospitals for Hazara division during his visit and it was decided that the land would be provided by the provincial government but KP government did not fulfil its promises. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi also addressed on the occasion and said that PML-N government believes in serving people of this country.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has special love for the people of Hazara division and projects like Hazara Motorway, Dry Port at Havelian and establishment of industrial units in Hazara division under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will change the destiny of this region. Abbasi said two state-of-the-art hospitals would be established in Hazara—one at Havelian and the other at Haripur. He criticized the policies of PTI led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at length.

He thanked the State Minister for Health and the Prime Minister for launching this scheme in Abbottabad. A large number of people from all walks of life including notable political and social personalities, students, journalists and members of civil society were present on the occasion.—APP