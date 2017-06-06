Govt fails to handle Kulbushan case in ICJ: Siraj

JI purchases Rs8m ration from USC for deserving families

Islamabad/Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, on Monday moved two adjournment motions in the Senate, one relating to the recovery of heroin from the PIA flight at Heathrow airport, London and the other about the interim order issued by the International Court of Justice in the case of Indian spy Kulboshan Yado.

Sirajul Haq, speaking on the admissibility of the motion, said that the PIA’s working had been on the decline since long and there had been many incidents of recovery of narcotics from PIA flights abroad. However, he said that the government had done nothing to check this trend.

The Senate Chairman asked the comments of the Senator Mushahidullah who headed the Senate Committee on the PIA. Mushahidullah said that the house had already discussed the issue. Upon this, the motion was disposed off.

Speaking on his other motion, Sirajul Haq said that the government had not made full preparations for handling the Kulbushan Yado’s case in the ICJ and there had been contradictions in the government stance in this case.

The Senate Chairman observed that this was an important issue and at least two hours would be reserved for discussion on the matter. Notice would also be issued to the Attorney General of Pakistan, in this respect.

Meanwhile the JI has purchased ration valuing over Rs. 8 million from the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for distribution among the deserving families.

The ration including atta, rice, sugar, pulses and spices is packed in small packets and distributed among the needy. Managing Director, USC, Waseem Mukhtar, called on the JI Chief Senator Sirajul Haq, at Mansoora on Monday to thank the JI for patronizing the USC for the purchase of the ration.

The JI chief appreciated the USC efforts to provide relief to the common man in the supply of essential food items. He said that at a time when the price spiral had made it difficult for the common man to make both ends meet, the USC was helping the poor by supplying basic food items at subsidized rates.

Sirajul Haq said on the occasion that the JI had a countrywide net work of social service and the JI and the Al-Khidmat Foundation have always been helping the countrymen in natural calamities, floods, earthquakes. Besides, he said, JI’s social welfare organ AGHOSH was looking after more than ten thousand orphan and destitute children.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that any attempt to make the process of accountability under the Panama leaks case controversial would prove costly for all concerned and the Supreme Court and the JIT should foil every such move.

Addressing the political workers in Muslim Town area on Monday, he said that the accountability in connection with the Panama leaks had been started on public demand. He said this was a test case and its success would facilitate the accountability of the other corrupt elements and corruption mafia.

Liaqat Baloch expressed deep grief over recurring incidents of terrorism in London and said there was a big conspiracy behind these events.

The JI chief urged the masses to join hands for the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa and the supremacy of the Deen as would usher in an era of calm and peace, happiness and progress.—SABAH