Govt fails to control price hike during Ramazan

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has stressed that all those named in the Panama leaks must be exposed and brought to accountability.

Speaking at an Iftar party at Mansoora on Sunday, he said that hundreds of people besides the ruling family had been named in the Panama leaks. These people had transferred billions of dollars of the country abroad and they all must be tried alongside the ruling family and the plundered wealth brought back to the country.

He said that after the trial of the ruling family, the accountability of the small fish would be easy but it was essential to begin the process and those who had fled from the country must also be brought back. Sirajul Haq said the government earnestly desired the accountability institutions to be toothless but this would not do now.

The JI chief slated the price hike during the month of Ramazan which had broken all records and got fails to deliver in this regard. He said it was difficult for the people to manage Sehr and Iftar and they were praying for deliverance from the rulers.

At the same time, he said, load shedding had crossed all limits and made the life of the people in rural as well as urban areas difficult. He said the people deserved some relief during the holy month but the performance of the rulers was highly disappointing.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that as Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should be more mindful of the image and prestige of the country and the future of democracy than the prestige of his person, his children or his family. Speaking at an Iftar dinner in the city on Sunday, he wondered if the dignity of high office of the Prime Minister could be maintained in spite of so many reservations, doubts and misgivings and the investigation about corruption.

He said that the cabinet ministers and advisors and the elements who were more loyal than the king, were polluting the already muddy atmosphere. The JI Secretary General fully justified the Pak army response to the unprovoked firing from Indian side at the LoC causing killings every day, and said it had become unavoidable to reply Indian aggression. He said that India could not close the Kashmir issue through brute force.

He said the proper course for the Indian leadership was to stop repression in Held Kashmir and find out a respectable way to resolve the Kashmir issue which alone could usher in peace in the region and prevent the interference by colonial powers interference in the area. JI deputy chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, in a statement here, said that the Pak army’s response to the persistent violations of the LoC from Indian side was the need of the hour in order.—SABAH