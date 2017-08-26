Govt facilitates investors in energy sector: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the government is facilitating investors in the energy sector and welcomes healthy competition.

Speaking on the occasion of the signing ceremony of joint venture Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Puma Energy and Admore Group here on Friday, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that construction of new pipelines to transport fuel from Karachi to northern parts of the country and the largest oil refinery in the country at Karachi are underway on fast track.

He further stated that Pakistan offers a sizeable consumer market for petroleum products, companies offering quality products are welcomed and that the government is working on phased deregulation of the petroleum sector to attract investment and healthy competition along with quality service.

The Prime Minister congratulated M/s Puma Energy and M/s Admore Group on signing the joint venture MoU and wished them success.

Later the Prime Minister witnessed the signing ceremony wherein Mr. Pierre Eladari, CEO Puma Energy and Mr. Amir Waliuddin Chishti signed the MoU.—INP