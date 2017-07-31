Govt to facilitate private sector in establishing SEZs

Islamabad

The Government encourages establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by Private Sector and committed to facilitate them at each step. Spokesman Board of Investment (BOI) said that SEZs could be developed either by Public Sector, Private Sector or through Public Private Partnership.

He said that BOI in coordination with the Provincial governments, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) identified 46 sites for establishing SEZs to leverage various routes of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Out of these, nine (9) sites had been declared as Priority Zones under CEPC, he added.

He said that to apprise the business community about SEZs and CPEC initiatives, BOI has visited many Chambers.

He said that in its 2nd round BOI and Ministry of Planning Development and Reform were visiting jointly to key Chambers of the Country to brief about SEZs/CPEC and to respond their queries at their door step.

Azher Ali Chouhry, Secretary, Board of Investment was visiting Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to address and brief All Pakistan Chambers Committee on CPEC and Government drive to attract investment and spur industrialization in the country through SEZs/CPEC, he added.—APP