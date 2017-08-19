Govt to facilitate Japanese investors, businessmen in new ventures: Dar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Friday, said that the government would extend all possible cooperation to facilitate the Japanese investors and businessmen in their new ventures. He also welcomed the planned visit of the Japanese Bank’s delegation and said it would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss technical issues in greater detail.

In a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai here both the leaders discussed matters related to economic and trade relations between the two countries. Finance Minister Dar thanked the Ambassador for his proactive role in promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Korai apprised the Finance Minister of the new investments being made by Japanese companies in Pakistan. He referred to joint venture for milk powder production facility and fresh investment for expansion in automotive sector as examples of continued interest of Japanese investors in the business opportunities in Pakistan. He said that a number of companies are currently exploring opportunities in various sectors.

Finance Minister on the occasion recalled his meeting with the Japanese Deputy Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Yokohama and said that it opened new avenues of cooperation in the financial sector.

Ambassador Kurai informed that a delegation of Japan Bank for International Cooperation would visit Pakistan in September to take the discussions further and work out details for financial sector collaboration.

Ambassador Korai also recounted meeting of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) in November 2015 and setting up of Joint Trade Committee which is working for promotion of trade between the two countries.