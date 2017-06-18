Govt to exploit mineral potential to meet budget deficit: Bazinjo

Quetta

Adviser to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Finance Sardar Aslam Bazinjo said that budget deficit amounting to over Rs 52 billion was result of financial constraints, which would be met from exploiting huge mineral deposits present in the province, promised grants by the federal government, budgetary support, and public representative programme-PRP and by enhancing province’s own resources.

Addressing a post budget press conference here, he assured that the provincial government will never seek loan from any bank to meet its budget deficit rather it will expedite work on developing mineral resources present in the province to get rid of its deficit and make additional resources available for carrying out public welfare schemes.—APP