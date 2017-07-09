Govt expands solid waste management programme to rural areas

Staff Reporter

The government has expanded the solid waste management programme to rural areas as it wanted to bring the living standard of dwellers of rural areas on a par with those living in cities.

A senior official of the Punjab Local Government Department said this while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

He said that expansion of the programme was part of policy of the government to increase facilities in rural areas and control rural to urban migration. “The government has expanded the modern solid waste management programme to rural areas as it wanted to improve cleanliness arrangements there and discourage rural-to-urban migration,” he added.

He said that the support and active participation of the public is very important in this regard. “We want people to cooperate in launching a cleanliness campaign as it is in their own interest,” he added.

Direct and indirect financial benefits for the people are also attached with it, he added.

He said that the domestic consumers need to use different waste-bins for different categories of waste and they can sell it for its recycling and production of useful items.

He said that most people in our country are not aware of importance of cleanliness and they throw away waste without making categorising it.

He said that the provincial government had also devised Punjab Clean Cities Roadmap Programme (PCCRP). A huge amount has also been allocated for cleanliness in the provincial budget for current fiscal year, he added.