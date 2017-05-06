Govt to establish two teachers training institutes in capital:Baligh

Convocation of Bilqees Postgraduate College for Women

Staff Reporter

Minister of Education, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Friday said the government was in the process of establishing two teachers training institutes in the capital; one for conventional education and other for non-formal education and adult literacy. Speaking as Chief Guest at 21st Convocation Ceremony of Bilqees Postgraduate College for Women, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Nur Khan, he said that education sector was among top priorities of the government and has seen historic increase in the amount of public spending in our tenure.

The minister congratulated the students on their achievements and advised them to develop habit of achieving excellence in whatever they do; whether it concerns their personal or professional life.

“You must all strive for continuous improvement in your life and adopt perseverance to achieve your goals; patience and consistency will earn you sustainable positive outcomes”, he said.

He also advised students to keep away from negativity in life and approach hurdles and challenges through positive attitude. “Every one of us has challenges and difficulties in life but only those who are optimistic embark on a progressive path and excel in their career”, Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of education for females, he said that educating women folk was equivalent to educating the entire nation. On government’s achievements, the minister said that when PML (N) took power in 2013, international media, observers, economic journals and rating agencies had declared Pakistan one of the most unfavorable and business unfriendly countries.

“Terrorism incidents were on the rise, industries were shifting their premises abroad, extended hours of load shedding had become routine; now, after 4 years, we see record number of new businesses being registered in the country; load shedding has ended for industrial consumers and would soon be eliminated totally”, he said. “Through the sacrifices of our armed forces peace has been restored and terrorists were on the run; now all think tanks and international observers were talking about a rising and economically strong Pakistan”,he said.

The minister said CPEC was the largest investment partnership project between any two countries in the world and would benefit the nation’s youth with abundant career opportunities. Minister further said that the tax-to-GDP ratio of the country has also risen considerably, providing the fiscal space for further development and spending on education and health.

“Over the past three years rate of enrollment in schools has increased phenomenally and infrastructure facilities have also improved” he said. He said that government was placing great emphasis on higher education and research and their tenure has seen the budget for higher education institutions more than doubled from Rs 41 bn to Rs. 92 bn.