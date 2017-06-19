Govt ensures 50% participation of women in PM’s Youth Loan Schemes

ISLAMABAD: The government has ensured fifty percent participation of women in Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Schemes for the empowerment of women.

According to official sources, the government is committed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, Gender Equality by ending all forms of discrimination against women in the country.

According to Economic Survey 2016-17, Punjab government has lifted ban on recruitment and 25,000 posts for women have been created at different tiers. Seventy percent jobs in primary education have been earmarked for women.

The Waseela-e-Sehat (Life and Health Insurance) programs under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), subsidizes healthcare for beneficiaries and life insurance provided to one million women.

The women are being encouraged to fully participate in electoral process and in this regard a Gender Cell in Election Commission of Pakistan has been established.

