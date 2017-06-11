Govt to ensure healthcare to GB people: Hafiz Hafeez

Peshawar

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rehman has said that the government has taken concrete step for ensuring due healthcare facilities to the people in the hospital.

The Chief Minister said this soon after attending a brief given by the health and local government department on Saturday. He said the government is fully focused on provision of healthcare facilities to the people in general hospitals wherein it addressed over the shortage of doctors and medicines.

He disclosed that they have given due funds to the hospital for the purchase of medicines and other medical and diagnostic equipments besides appointing doctors on contract basis.

In the first phase we have appointed doctors on contract and in the second phase these contract doctors would be regularized. He said steps have been taken to enhance the working and management of the welfare committees. He said they have given cheques to the government hospitals in connection with the treatment under the health insurance policy.

He said due to practical steps and health reforms taken by the government improvement has been made in the hospital. Directives have been issued to make bio-metric system installed in the hospital more operational.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to install CCTVs camras in DHQ Hospital Gilgit, Shardu Hospital and Shaheed Saifure Rehman Hospitals besides making the chit system computerized to avoid any hardship to the patients during the visit to the hospitals.

He said that performance of the sanitary workers would be improved by giving their service management under the Solid Waste Management for which committee has been constituted under the Secretaries of Finance, Health and Local Govt. The committee has been asked to submit its report within prescribe time so that steps would be taken in the right direction, the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rehman directed the health department to prepare a comprehensive plan for the purchase of medicines, and other necessary equipments in order to make ensure complete transparency. He said a request has been made to the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who assured that the government of Punjab would ensure all out support to the government of Gilgit Baltistan.—APP