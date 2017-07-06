Govt encouraging investors to invest in Pakistan: Miftah

Islamabad

A three-member delegation led by Suresh Sidhu, CEO of Edotco Group visited Board of Investment and met Minister of State/ BoI Chairman Dr Miftah Ismail. The objective of this meeting was to update the BoI chairman on the recent $90 million acquisition and future plans of Edotco Pakistan.

The meeting started with the currently performing activities of Edotco Group in the telecommunication sector. Suresh Sidhu thanked the BoI for its continuous support in implementation of their business plan in Pakistan, said a press release.

They highly appreciated the efforts and support at the highest level to this Malaysian Group which is keen to work and invest in Pakistan.

They informed that they have recently achieved success in closing a deal with a local group for the acquisition of their business worth $90 milion.—Agencies