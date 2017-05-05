Govt encouraging artists, artisans to promote culture: Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, has said that Pakistan is one of the fortunate countries which have thousands of years old civilizations and the present government is providing financial and technical assistance to the artists and artisans for protection and progress of the Pakistani culture.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq said this while addressing a one-day seminar titled ‘Cultural Diversity of Pakistan and its Social Impacts’ which was organized by National Council of Social Welfare for public awareness.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar while Dr. M. Qasim, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters was the chief guest.

Dr. Nadeem said, ‘Our country is enriched with Gandhara, Harappa, Mohenjodaro and Mehar-garh civilizations. Therefore, Pakistan has a mixed culture of old and new civilizations and it is hub of cultural diversity. Thus we inherited great moral values. We should be proud of our national cultural heritage and try to promote it.’

He further said that healthy cultural activities play key role in national development as cultural diversity is such a force which prevents the impediments in the way of progress of society.

The present government is encouraging the artists and artisans in every walk of life by providing financial and technical assistance to them,’ he said. Other prominent speakers including Prof Dr. M. Qasim, Brig. Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi, Director General of Army Heritage Foundation and Prof Ehsaan Akbar, in their lectures, said that we should save our culture by promoting our traditional values.