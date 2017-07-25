Govt empowers women

Gilgit

The Gilgit Baltistan government has economically empowered women by increasing their participation in public sector jobs besides giving them identity by issuing computerised ID Cards.

Secretary General PML(N) District Astore, Muhammad Saleem told media persons that financial empowerment and issuance of ID Cards to women would help ensure their active participation in decision-making at domestic and national level.

“The GB government was committed to protect rights of women and would raise voice for their support in every forum of the country.”

He said it was our first priority to provide basic rights to women. The government has fixed quota for women in all departments and has encouraged women participation in national and International events.