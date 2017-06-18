Govt to empower women: Saira

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Punjab Government has taken several steps to empower women particularly poor and disabled to make them self-sufficient economically, Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said here Saturday. While, distributing cows and buffaloes to 44 poverty-stricken and disabled women, having Khidmat Cards, through draw of ballot transparently, she said that this step of the government is revolutionary and provided respectful means of livelihood to the have-nots. The Minister said that unprecedented development was taken place in the country and the image of the country has been raised to great extent but some inside and outside negative forces were hell bent to hatch conspiracies but added that the nefarious attempts by such forces would be made futile by the masses and the forthcoming 2018 elections would prove referendum in favour of PML-N head by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Additional Secretary Livestock’s Ashiq Hussain Dogar said that the distribution of milch cattle are being provided to the poorest women without any political discrimination and transparently to enable them to stand on their feet. He further said that these cattle are fully insured and in case of their death and theft the effected women would be provided another cattle. Women of the province have already been provided hens and cocks to improve their lot. He called upon the recipients to derive benefit of the government scheme to make their families self-sufficient economically, he added.