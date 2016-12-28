Govt determined to ensure job opportunities for talented youth

City Reporter

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said the present government is taking steps to ensure job opportunities for talented and capable youth in order to restore their confidence.

The government believes in merit-based system as “transparent mechanism negating nepotism can yield positive impacts on the future and lives of our youth”, he said while speaking in a meeting after the visit of National Testing Service (NTS) Headquarters.

Eulogizing the performance of NTS during the last three years, he said “It is heartening to know that NTS has conducted record number of tests of the candidates for recruitment on merit basis after lifting of ban on employment by the government”.