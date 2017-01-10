Govt determined to enhance GDP

Islamabad

The Government is determined to expand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and improve the ratio of exports to GDP. A number of strategic initiatives have already been taken by the Government to improve Pakistan’s competitiveness in global markets. Introducing and adopting the concepts of Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) in all spheres of the economy including social sector have been identified to play a key role for national competitiveness benefiting the people of Pakistan.

Accordingly, an effort is being made to promote PQI for mass awareness and develop PQI policies. In this context, a PQI Core Committee was developed by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform with Federal Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) as Chairman.

A meeting of the PQI Core Committee was convened at MoI&P, and also invited an international expert through Asian Productivity Organization (APO) having immense experience in transforming Singapore to a developed country. The expert was provided inputs from Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and Higher Education Commission so that a PQI framework may be developed. The participants actively commented to develop and adopt the framework and transform Pakistan from its existing position to a developed nation on fast track.

Secretary MoI&P highlighted lower productivity of industrial capital and emphasized to gear up skill development in human resource. Secretary MoST mentioned that a draft Quality Policy is in place which will be further refined after discussion with stakeholders. Moreover, innovation was identified as improvement pillar of higher productivity. APO expert will help develop PQI framework.